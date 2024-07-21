New TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth: ‘This is the Premier Title In Wrestling’

Nic Nemeth is proud to hold the TNA World Championship which he has called the premier championship in all of professional wrestling today. Nemeth won the gold at Slammiversary 2024 in the show’s six-man elimination main event. Less than a year removed from WWE, the ‘Wanted Man’ of wrestling bested Steve Maclin, Frankie Kazarian, Josh Alexander, and former champion Moose to win the gold, fulfilling his promise to win the title that he made earlier this year.

Nic Nemeth Speaks

Speaking after TNA Slammiversary 2024 went off the air, Nemeth spoke about his 20-year journey in wrestling that has brought him to TNA. Nemeth admitted that he faced five of the very best TNA has to offer and on “any other night, you flip that coin and someone else wins.”

“Look in these eyes and tell me you don’t think this [the TNA World Championship] is the premier championship in this business. And if you don’t, you’re wrong. And if you don’t believe me, try me. Any day, anytime, any place, I will be there.”

Nemeth’s title victory at TNA Slammiversary 2024 is just the latest championship that the ‘Wanted Man’ has obtained post-WWE. One month after debuting in New Japan Pro Wrestling, Nemeth captured the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship in his debut match.

More recently, Nemeth defeated his old WWE adversary Alberto El Patron to win the AAA Mega Championship that had been vacated by El Hijo del Vikingo due to an injury. Now, Nemeth, who walked into Slammiversary with a torn labrum, has reached the peak of TNA Wrestling and is ready to take on all-comers.