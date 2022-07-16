Top Impact Stars Becoming Free Agents Tomorrow

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, better known as The Good Brothers, have had a dominant run in Impact Wrestling since joining the promotion back in 2020 shortly after their release from WWE. They are the company’s current tag team champions, their third reign in two years.

However, PW Insider reports that Gallows and Anderson’s contracts with Impact will be expiring after tonight’s television taping in Kentucky, which means they’ll officially be hitting the free agency market starting tomorrow and can accept any offers made from any company in that time.

Reports are that The Good Brothers are expected to resume working for New Japan Pro Wrestling as they already have dates line up. However, this does not mean that their time with Impact is over as they did agree to work some extra dates for the promotion as long as it doesn’t conflict with their NJPW dates. Again…their contractual commitments to Impact end after tonight.

Aside from their work in Impact The Good Brothers appeared multiple times in AEW, and played a huge role in the ongoing dissension of the Elite, a storyline that will eventually play out further once Adam Cole, reDragon, and Kenny Omega return.

Stay tuned.

We’ll keep you updated on their situation.