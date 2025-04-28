Trick Williams Crosses the Line, Attacks Joe Hendry At TNA Rebellion

TNA Rebellion saw the partnership of TNA and WWE in full-swing, with Fatal Influence on the kick-off show and the Meta Four girls in action during the main card. The main event also saw NXT influence, both during and after the match.

In the main event, TNA World Champion Joe Hendry defended his title against Frankie Kazarian and NXT’s Ethan Page and it was Hendry who got the win on Page to retain. As Hendry celebrated in the ring, Trick Williams appeared from out of nowhere and hit the popular Scottish wrestler with a spinning kick that knocked him off his feet. Hendry was rocked by the attack and Williams then nailed Hendry with the Trick Shot, leaving the champion laid out cold to the shock of the fans.

TRICK WILLIAMS WANTS THE TNA WORLD TITLE FROM JOE HENDRY ?#TNARebellion pic.twitter.com/jDnonhyvJM — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) April 28, 2025

Williams picked up the TNA World Title and stared at it for a moment before tossing on Hendry’s chest, but made clear that he is interested in the TNA World Championship. This attack comes after Hendry and Williams had a face to face on the latest episode of WWE NXT.

Hendry and Williams teamed in 2024 in WWE NXT but now things are very different. With Williams no longer the NXT Champion and Hendry holding TNA’s richest prize, it appears a title match between them isn’t a question of if, but when.