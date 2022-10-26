Tommaso Ciampa Undergoes Surgery for Torn Hip Labrum

Tommaso Ciampa has undergone the knife to repair a torn hip labrum.

The WWE star hasn’t wrestled since a WWE live event on Sept. 17 and has been absent from Monday Night Raw for the past few weeks. On Monday Night Raw this week, Johnny Gargnao mentioned Ciampa was dealing with an injury during a backstage promo with The Miz, but it was unclear at the time if this was merely a storyline or real-life. Obviously, the injury is real.

Road to Recovery

Ciampa confirmed on Wednesday that he had undergone surgery to repair a torn hip labrum. He wrote the following on Instagram:

“The road to recovery begins. It’s a familiar road. Almost too familiar,” Ciampa wrote in an Instagram post. “Special thanks to Dr Emblom and his team for taking such incredible care of me. Thanks to the WWE medical team for once again putting me back together. And thanks to my ‘nurses’ at home for always giving me perspective. It took awhile but we finally found the cause to all of that glute/SI/back pain. A hip labrum that ‘looked like shredded cheese’ according to my wife, who watched the surgery.”

He also included an inspirational quote by beloved fictional character, Rocky Balboa:

“But it ain’t about how hard ya hit. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.” – Rocky Balboa

Ciampa had been pushed by Triple H since taking over creative from Vince McMahon this past July. Ciampa had gone from being Miz’s henchman to challenging Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship.