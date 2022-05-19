Toni Storm Says Charlotte Flair Pie Angle is Better Than Originally Pitched Idea

AEW‘s Toni Storm may not have enjoyed being doused with pastries in WWE, but it was far better than the company’s original idea.

The former NXT UK Women’s Champion was called up to SmackDown in July 2021 but was granted her requested release in December that same year.

Prior to her departure, Storm feuded with then-SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and was covered in pie on the November 26, SmackDown.

Appearing on this latest ‘AEW Unrestricted,’ Storm was asked about the angle and said it was originally pitched for her to have her clothes ripped off.

“The original idea was I was asked if I was comfortable with having my shirt ripped off or something. They wanted to do this whole angle where it was like they were going to rip my shirt and I would be embarrassed in my underwear, I guess. I don’t know. When you’re asked if you feel comfortable doing that, and it’s like literally people are being fired every single week, it’s like, ‘Oh, yeah.’

“So to be honest, the pie was actually a sweet treat in comparison to what it could have been. In hindsight, I didn’t really mind. You know what? People think I’m so mad about that. I think it’s hilarious.”

“When you’re asked if you feel comfortable doing that [Having your clothes ripped off,] and it’s like literally people are being fired every single week, it’s like, ‘Oh, yeah.’” Toni Storm

Storm added that after her WWE release, she considered herself done with wrestling, believing she would have to “leave forever.”

The New Zealand-Australian is currently competing in the Owen Hart Women’s Foundation Tournament and will face Britt Baker in the semi-finals.

Thanks to Wrestling News for the transcription.