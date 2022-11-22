Toni Storm Injured at AEW Full Gear

Toni Storm suffered an injury when she dropped the AEW Interim Women’s World Championship to Jamie Hayter at this past Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event.

During the bout, Storm was hit in the face with an elbow that busted open her nose and she was bleeding. AEW kept Storm strong in the finish as there was outside interference by former AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker.

The Injury

In the end, the finish saw Hayter send Storm into an exposed turnbuckle and hit her finisher for the win. As seen below, Storm shared a photo on her Instagram Stories of her broken nose:

Dawg, Toni got fucked up on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/UUIZUefD7j — Captain Deadpool (@DeadpoolBurner0) November 22, 2022

Storm won the Interim Women’s Title at All Out by beating Hayter, Britt Baker, and Hikaru Shida in a fatal 4-way bout. All Out was originally slated to feature Storm challenging Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa. However, Rosa is currently on the sidelines with a back injury.

Throughout her reign as the Interim Champion, she had publicly talked about Rosa being on the sidelines and AEW President Tony Khan not stripping her of the championship. Tony Khan did the same with CM Punk, who was injured in his first reign as the World Heavyweight Champion as the AEW President doesn’t like the idea of stripping a champion.