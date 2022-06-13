WWE had talked about putting Toni Storm in a love triangle storyline with Rick Boogs and Dolph Ziggler before her release from the company.

The AEW star recently appeared on Chris Jericho‘s Talk Is Jericho podcast. She discussed things such as her debut for Tony Khan‘s promotion and more.

Storm was not used on TV for the most part of her main roster career. Though she revealed a storyline idea that was pitched during her early days:

“There was bits and pieces here and there, like, ‘Oh, you’re in love with Rick Boogs and the love triangle with Dolph Ziggler,’ and that never really went anywhere. Just bits and pieces here and there.”

After spending most of her time sitting in catering, Toni Storm finally got into a storyline with Charlotte. However, it wasn’t enough to keep her around:

“Then I was working with Charlotte and stuff seemed to be picking up from there, but then, with a lot of contributing factors, kind of just led to me saying, ‘You know what? I can’t f*cking do this anymore'”

Toni Storm requested her WWE release in December last year. She made her AEW debut almost 3 months later on March 30.

Quotes via WrestlingInc