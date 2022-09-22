Toni Storm on AEW’s Women’s Division: “It’s Going to Change the Entire Game”

Toni Storm believes the AEW Women’s Division is primed to ‘change the entire game.’

Although Storm is only the Interim AEW Women’s World Champion, she is invested in the permanent history of the AEW women’s division and wants to see it grow.

Toni Storm’s Vision

While speaking with TV Insider, Storm talked about the future of the division:

“It’s a story as old as time. Women’s wrestling struggles to get the same amount of time as the guys. We are put in a different position, but I really do believe we are headed in the right direction. We’ve got a locker room full of really hardworking and talented women that I believe are the future. It’s going to change the entire game. I think we’re going to overcome and get more time and see more emphasis on ourselves. But we’re doing the hard work. I’m very confident in this entire division.”

Storm stated that she’s proud to be at the top and will do whatever it takes to push it to where it needs to go.

“I’m proud of everyone back there. “I’m choosing to be positive. I think, little by little, there will be more emphasis on us in AEW. We just need to keep breaking down that door. I also think consistency is what will get us there.”

Storm successfully retained the Interim AEW Women’s World Championship on Wednesday night at the Dynamite: Grand Slam event in a fatal 4-way match against Athena, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., and Serena Deeb.