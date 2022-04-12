What Toni Storm Told Tony Khan After Her AEW Debut

Both Tony Khan and AEW fans are known to welcome new stars with open hands. There are a lot of stories of people reigniting their passion for wrestling after joining AEW and it appears Toni Storm had a similar experience.

The AEW president recently had an interview with Rasslin. He discussed things such as the future of ROH, FTR and more.

Talking about Storm’s AEW debut, Khan revealed that she was very relieved after her debut match. He claimed that he loves having the former WWE star in AEW:

“She said, this has brought back her love of wrestling already. The way she reacted when she came through the curtain after the match.

I don’t know if I have ever seen somebody more relieved to have wrestled a match than Toni Storm. After taking the 90 days off she came back in great shape, she looks great, she is a great person, I love having her in AEW.”

Toni asked for her release from her WWE contract back in December last year. She then made her AEW debut in March.

The female star made her first AEW appearance during the March 30 episode of Dynamite. She defeated The Bunny to qualify for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Quotes vis WrestlingInc