Toni Storm Wins Interim Women’s Title at AEW All Out

Toni Storm was supposed to be the latest star to step up and challenge Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s Title at Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view event.

Thunder Rosa announced last week on AEW Dynamite that she had to pull out of her scheduled bout against Storm due to a back injury. She later said she wasn’t medically cleared and would be out of action for several months.

AEW booked Storm vs. Britt Baker vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida in a fatal 4-way bout at All Out to crown the Interim Women’s Champion. The match Baker hit a stomp to Shida on the ramp and Shida was helped to the back. Hayter with a tombstone to Shida for 2. Hayter with a lariat to Shida, but Baker pulled the referee out of the ring. The finish saw Storm hit a DDT to Shida for the win.

Rosa will remain the Women’s Champion and face the Interim Women’s World Champion to unify the titles.

As the top-ranked female wrestler in the AEW Rankings once more, Storm her second chance in a rematch. To keep her #1 ranking, she has defeated the likes of KiLynn King Nyla Rose and Emi Sakura.