Tony Khan Still Baffled Over WWE Releasing Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland

Tony Khan remains in disbelief over WWE‘s decision to release Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland.

AEW hasn’t been shy in bringing in talent that once worked under the WWE banner. The likes of CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, Christian Cage, and many more once made a name for themselves within Vince McMahon‘s empire.

There are some talents that WWE decided to drop, leaving fans puzzled. Heck, it’s even left Khan confused.

Tony Khan Surprised Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland Hit The Market

Tony Khan appeared on Barstool Rasslin’ and he admitted that he never envisioned a scenario where both Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland would be released by WWE (h/t Fightful).

“Also, speaking of established stars coming in, Swerve Strickland and right before that Keith Lee. I can’t believe these guys got fired by any wrestling company in the world.

“I don’t know what the hell you’re thinking if you run a wrestling company and you don’t have a spot for Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee. I get that there are only so many positions in a company but I think any company that has those guys and, you know, it wasn’t like they’re unreasonable guys. They’re great!

“I love both guys. They’ve been a huge part of what we’re doing here now, too.”

On AEW TV, Lee and Strickland have actually formed a duo at least for this feud with Team Taz. Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs have been thorns in the sides of Lee and Strickland, so something has to give.

Lee and Strickland will team to take on Starks and Hobbs on the April 13 episode of Dynamite.