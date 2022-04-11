Tony Khan Talks Future ‘Bidding Wars’ Between WWE and AEW

The early success of All Elite Wrestling has created a situation where the top wrestlers in North America (and the world) now have multiple paths to stardom and financial security.

A second national wrestling promotion taking off in the way that AEW has was always the best possible scenario for a wrestling world that had essentially operated with WWE as the only national game in town for nearly 20 years.

Competition means better contracts and more opportunities for the wrestlers themselves, and we’re already starting to see some of this reality come to fruition with the arrivals of names like Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Adam Cole and Samoa Joe jumping to AEW, while Kevin Owens got a haul of a contract to stay with WWE and Cody Rhodes returned there.

Speaking in an interview with ESPN, AEW President Tony Khan acknowledged that more bidding wars are sure to take place in the years ahead.

“Yeah, I am (expecting a bidding war),” Khan said. “We have a lot of great wrestlers here. I expect there probably will be down the road interest in some of them, because we’re putting on such strong shows. I think there’s bound to be free-agent movement. On both sides of the competition. I think it’s great for the wrestlers.”

Cody Rhodes returns to WWE at WrestleMania 38.

There are several names who have achieved stardom early on with AEW who one could see WWE making big offers for when their contracts are up. WWE has already been rumored to be interested in MJF, and how could they not be interested in a Jade Cargill down the line? Plus, people like Wardlow, Darby Allin, and even some of AEW’s founding fathers like the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega could be in play down the road.

One thing is for certain: This is the best time to be a wrestling fan in North America in many years. A successful WWE and AEW is best for both the business and the wrestling fan base itself. The promoters will be readying up to pay to keep things in their favor.

