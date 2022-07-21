Tony Khan Confirms Report on Colt Cabana’s Role in ROH

AEW President and ROH owner Tony Khan has confirmed where Colt Cabana will be working going forward.

There has been a lot of speculation over the past few weeks on the status of Colt Cabana. A report suggested that Khan was ready to drop the performer once his AEW deal was up but that wrestlers in the company rallied behind him to prevent that from happening.

Dax Harwood of FTR has since denied that report.

One report that is undoubtedly true, however, is Fightful noting that Cabana will be taking his talents to ROH going forward.

During a media call for the July 23 ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV, Tony Khan revealed that Colt Cabana does indeed have a role under the ROH banner.

Rumors swirled that CM Punk had something to do with TK almost deciding to pull the plug on working with Colt Cabana. This is what caused Dax to speak out and deny such claims.

Dax and Punk have become good friends and have been angling to create a faction along with the other half of FTR Cash Wheeler.

Cabana and Punk were once best friends before a legal battle ruined their relationship.

Cabana believes Punk owed him money over a legal issue with WWE doctor Chris Amann. While Punk and Cabana won that case, their own legal dispute over money caused them to sever ties.