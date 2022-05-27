Update On Colt Cabana’s Status With AEW-ROH

It looks like Colt Cabana will have a strong presence in Ring of Honor.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Colt has signed a new deal with AEW.

While Colt has re-upped with AEW, he’s expected to play a role in Tony Khan‘s vision for ROH.

Meltzer notes that Colt’s involvement with ROH could very well be due to his sour relationship with CM Punk.

Colt Cabana and Punk used to be close friends but a lawsuit changed that.

Colt believed that Punk owed him money for lawyer fees stemming from a lawsuit filed by WWE doctor Chris Amann.

Punk appeared on Colt’s podcast and accused WWE doctors of missing his staph infection and telling him to use Z-Paks whenever he had an ailment.

Ultimately, CM Punk won the civil trial in the defamation lawsuit.

Colt ended up suing Punk for breach of contract. The case would soon be dropped.

Many have suspected that Colt’s lack of TV time as a late is due to the situation with Punk. With that said, it appears AEW still sees value in having Colt Cabana around.