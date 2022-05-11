Tony Khan Confirms AEW Trios Titles Exist and Were Made a While Ago

AEW President Tony Khan has confirmed a report regarding the creation of trios tag team titles.

It’s no secret that AEW has a slew of factions. From The Elite to House of Black to Blackpool Combat Club and beyond, there is no shortage of stables under the AEW banner.

With so many groups, many have long believed it’s only a matter of time before trios titles are introduced.

That hunch is indeed correct.

AEW Trios Titles Are Real

During an interview with TSN, Tony Khan made the confirmation that the AEW Trios Tag Team Titles have been made. It was first reported on Wrestling Observer by Dave Meltzer.

Here’s what Khan had to say about the creation of the championships.

“I saw Dave reported it and nobody’s asked me on the record yet, but it is truthful that I have made the belts.

“I made them a long time ago, to be honest with you.

“They’ve never been seen, and I did have them made. I do have more championship belts in my possession that have never been unveiled than anybody might suspect. The TBS Championship was in my office for months at the shows before anybody knew it was going to be unveiled, for example, recently.

“The Ring of Honor purchase and now the great stable of champions[hips] and IP and, not only the legacy of past events, but the great slate of, I think, potential future events we can do with Ring of Honor and all that was kind of a surprise to everybody that we kept under wraps. That came together more quickly, whereas the trios championships are something I’ve thought about for a long time.

“But there are more championship belts than people might think that I’ve had up my sleeve and the trios championship are, arguably, the foremost.”

The fact that Khan said the gold has been made for a while now shouldn’t come as a surprise either.

After all, he confirmed in late 2020 that trios titles were on his priority list for 2021 but the timing just wasn’t right.