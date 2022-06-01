Tony Khan Credits MJF For Big Part Of AEW’s Success, Won’t Comment On His Contract

The situation between MJF and AEW President Tony Khan has been a hot topic for months that escalated this past weekend for Double Or Nothing after MJF missed the fan fest on Saturday.

As scheduled, MJF showed up to Double or Nothing where he lost in a quick match to Wardlow. He later told Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp that he had a lot to think about after the match as his AEW deal runs through January 1, 2024 and is expected to have a bidding war for his services between AEW and WWE.

Khan spoke to Andreas Hale on The Corner podcast on Friday night where he was asked about MJF’s situation. However, he won’t comment on MJF’s contract details.

“I can’t…he’s been a big part of the company from day one, but I can’t really speculate on what he’s been saying about stuff that is unrelated to his match with Wardlow. It’s not related to what we’re talking about on television.”

MJF has stated that he will go where the money goes and will listen to an offer from WWE when he’s free and clear to do so. Khan was asked if he was surprised by MJF’s comments regarding his contract.

“No, I’m not surprised, for a variety of reasons. Coming out of this weekend, as of now and everything he’s done in AEW, he’s been a huge part of the success of the company and he’s signed here for a long time. It’s 2022, and 2024 is a long way away.”

MJF was spotted at LAX on Tuesday and is reportedly having a meeting with Khan this week. It’s likely that meeting is happening at Wednesday’s Dynamite.

H/T to Fightful for the transcript