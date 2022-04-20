Tony Khan Hypes His Latest Huge Announcement

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: Tony Khan will make a huge announcement tonight on AEW Dynamite!

In all seriousness, the company has a pretty good track record when it comes to announcements and free agent signings. Just hours ahead of the big reveal, TV Insider just dropped an exclusive interview with the AEW President.

Khan spoke with Scott Fishman to provide some ’11th hour’ hype for what’s sure to be a newsworthy event. According to TK, this announcement will be “unique” and unlike anything they’ve done before.

“I think this surprise is different than anything we’ve promoted before. We’ve had a lot of great surprise moments in AEW. A lot of special nights on Dynamite. Without giving too much away, I think this is a unique announcement. I’m excited about this as anything we’ve worked on.”

He continued, “I think there will be a lot of interest in this announcement. Given the amount of intrigue I think it will create, I thought it would be good to promote a big surprise coming to Dynamite. This is the kind of announcement that deserves a lot of fanfare.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Khan speaks about the dynamics of owning two wrestling promotions, CM Punk stating his intention to go after the AEW World Championship, Cody Rhodes‘ departure and much more.

