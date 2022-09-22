Tony Khan Makes Big Announcement After Grand Slam, AEW Title Match Set For Upcoming Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan addressed the crowd after Dynamite Grand Slam went off the air.

He announced that the winner of the Golden Ticket Battle Royal on Friday’s episode of Rampage will battle Jon Moxley for the AEW Championship on the October 18th edition of Dynamite.

It will be a special Tuesday night episode of Dynamite on the 18th airing from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, AEW Champion Jon Moxley’s hometown.

Moxley lost the Interim Championship to CM Punk at All Out. However, Punk had to vacate the title due to an injury as well as the brawl with The Elite during the media scrum.

In the main event of Dynamite Grand Slam, Jon Moxley battled Bryan Danielson for the vacated AEW Championship. The two Blackpool Combat Members gave it everything they had, but in the end, Moxley captured the title once again by putting Danielson to sleep with the Bulldog Choke. William Regal stood in the ring as Bryan Danielson put the belt around Moxley’s waist after the match.

Bryan Danielson strapped the AEW World Championship belt around Jon Moxley's waist after Dynamite.



BCC forever. ? pic.twitter.com/VAwuX3cKPe — House of the American Dragon ? (@DrainBamager) September 22, 2022

Here are the comments from Tony Khan and you can check them out in the video from Solomonster below.

“At this year’s first Tuesday night Dynamite, October 18th, in Cincinnati, Ohio. The winner of the Grand Slam Golden Ticket Battle Royal will get a shot at the first-ever three-time AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley, if he is still the champion on that Tuesday. Everybody is coming back to their seats, we are about to get started for Rampage. Justin (Roberts) you want to fire things up and get everybody going?!”