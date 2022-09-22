Tony Khan Makes Big Announcement After Grand Slam, AEW Title Match Set For Upcoming Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan addressed the crowd after Dynamite Grand Slam went off the air.
He announced that the winner of the Golden Ticket Battle Royal on Friday’s episode of Rampage will battle Jon Moxley for the AEW Championship on the October 18th edition of Dynamite.
It will be a special Tuesday night episode of Dynamite on the 18th airing from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, AEW Champion Jon Moxley’s hometown.
Moxley lost the Interim Championship to CM Punk at All Out. However, Punk had to vacate the title due to an injury as well as the brawl with The Elite during the media scrum.
In the main event of Dynamite Grand Slam, Jon Moxley battled Bryan Danielson for the vacated AEW Championship. The two Blackpool Combat Members gave it everything they had, but in the end, Moxley captured the title once again by putting Danielson to sleep with the Bulldog Choke. William Regal stood in the ring as Bryan Danielson put the belt around Moxley’s waist after the match.
Here are the comments from Tony Khan and you can check them out in the video from Solomonster below.