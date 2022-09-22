Jon Moxley Wins AEW World Heavyweight Title

Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson headlined the 2022 AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam event on Wednesday night from New York City at Arthur Ashe Stadium with the Vacant AEW World Championship on the line.

The match got plenty of time, with MJF watching from the grandstands and laughing as the match ended when Moxley choked out Danielson with a rear-naked choke.

How We Got Here

On last Wednesday’s Dynamite, Moxley and Danielson won the AEW Grand Slam Tournament of Champions semifinal matches. With their victories, they advance to the finals.

In the opening match of the show last week, Moxley defeated Sammy Guevara. Following Jericho’s crossface submission, Danielson defeated Jericho in the main event. Moxley entered the ring after the contest, and they exchanged looks. Danielson then offered his hand, and Moxley shook it as the show came to a close.

Following CM Punk‘s suspension from the organization for a backstage brawl between himself & Ace Steel and Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks that occurred after AEW All Out, the AEW World Championship was declared vacant. Punk was also recently sidelined after undergoing surgery for a torn tricep.