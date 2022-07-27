Tony Khan Pours Cold Water on WWE Shakeup Optimism

AEW President Tony Khan has provided additional commentary on the fallout from WWE‘s big management shakeup.

By now, you’ve probably heard that Vince McMahon is out and Triple H has taken over as the head of Creative and Talent Relations.

The shakeup will bring a revitalized approach to who is hired and how they are booked. We saw an entire generation of NXT stars fail to translate on the main roster, many of whom have left the company and joined All Elite Wrestling. In fact, Fightful reports that one top free agent is now much more likely to sign with WWE, in light of Vince’s departure.

Tony Khan: “Good Luck With That”

Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio on Wednesday to promote tonight’s Fight for the Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite.

During his weekly “Tony Time” segment, TK addressed the buzz that certain AEW performers might be interested in returning to WWE now that Triple H is steering the ship.

Khan said, “I am a little amused that, changes in the competition.. people think that it’s just going to magically change the landscape,” and mocked some of the ‘hot takes’ he’s seen on Twitter this week.

“You know, I’ve got people signed for 5 years and people think just because the CEO, the Chairman, the head of creative, those positions change in the competition, people I have 5-year contracts with are just going to magically switch teams? Like, Good luck with that.”

Khan mentioned Adam Cole and Malakai Black in particular, as two stars who fit the “NXT mold” under Triple H who fans think might be wandering back to WWE.

“Adam Cole is signed until 2027 now,” said Khan. “I wouldn’t expect to see him going anywhere anytime soon. Malakai Black has almost five years left on his deal. I wouldn’t expect him going anywhere anytime soon.”

Adam Cole and Malakai Black won’t be going anywhere any time soon, but there’s no question that Triple H taking over creative will have an impact on the free agent market. Instantly, stars such as Johnny Gargano, Bray Wyatt and even Sasha Banks have a lot to think about regarding their next career moves.

Listen to Tony Khan’s comments about the big shakeup in WWE: