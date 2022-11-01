Tony Khan Provides Health Update on Hangman Page

There was a scary moment on the October 18th edition of AEW Dynamite during the AEW World Title match between champion Jon Moxley and “Hangman” Adam Page as Page took a King Kong Lariat that turned him inside out.

Page hit the mat and was unresponsive, which led to referee Paul Turner calling AEW Ringside Physician Michael Sampson into the ring where Turner called for the bell, giving Moxley the victory by referee’s decision. After AEW Dynamite went off the air, AEW released a statement that noted Page had suffered a concussion.

While speaking to First Coast News, Khan said that Page was in “good spirits.”

“He’s doing really well. I talked to him just in the past 24 hours, and also saw him not long after he was officially cleared and saw him after he came back, not long after we took him to the hospital and he got out. It was great to see him in good spirits that night,” Khan said (h/t Fightful). “About 90 minutes after he got hurt, he was smiling and feeling pretty good. That’s about as fortunate as we could be given that he got knocked out in the match.”

Khan praised Turner and Sampson for their work in the situation, noting that it was the “right thing” to call off the match. He said that is what would happen in a big fight, and the doctors took care of him.

It’s currently unclear when Page will be back in the ring. We wish him a speedy recovery.