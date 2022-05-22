Tony Khan Shares Reaction To Johnny Elite’s AEW Debut

AEW President Tony Khan has said it was “great” to see Johnny Elite make his debut for the promotion this week.

Johnny Elite, best known to fans as John Morrison, debuted as the Joker in the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament and faced Samoa Joe on Dynamite.

Despite losing to Joe, Khan told Busted Open Radio that he was pleased to see Elite make his presence felt in AEW on this week’s episode.

“It was great to have Johnny Elite here. What a great match-up he had with Samoa Joe. It was a great way to make his debut in the Owen [Hart Foundation Tournament]. That was tremendous, and really, I am very glad he was here. He’s a great mentor to some of the young wrestlers in the locker room, and somebody I think fans have looked up to for a long time, and he went toe-to-toe with one of the toughest wrestlers in AEW.”

Elite’s debut on AEW comes months after his release from WWE last November.

Joe will face Kyle O’Reilly on this week’s AEW Dynamite, with the winner facing Adam Cole at Double or Nothing 2022 in the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament finals.

