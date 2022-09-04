Tony Khan Reveals How Much Money AEW Will Make In 2022

Tony Khan touts the financial success of AEW ahead of the promotion’s fourth-ever ALL OUT pay-per-view later this evening.

The company president spoke with Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Radio about a wide range of topics, most notably how he believes AEW is hitting these heights at a perfect time. One of the points Khan makes is that there hasn’t been another major alternative to the industry leader, WWE, in quite some time.

“We have a chance to hit these heights at the perfect time. I would say, the success we’ve had has been so great. The way the business is going right now…this is the first time there have been two wrestling companies that have the ability to be the number one show that night on cable and two wrestling companies that are grossing the kind of money.”

AEW Grossing Over $100 Million In 2022

While Khan is proud of the growth of AEW since their launch in 2019 he is certainly aware that they are still nowhere near WWE’s profits. However, he does reveal that this year AEW will gross over $100 million dollars, which includes a $1 Million Dollar gate for tonight’s ALL OUT.

“I’m not grossing a billion dollars, but I’m gonna gross over $100 million this year. That’s pretty unprecedented and it’s been over 20 years since anybody is doing that. To me, success is sustaining it.”

Elsewhere in the interview Khan discussed the reports of backstage drama in AEW, but he remained optimistic that people will keep things professional and not let it affect business. He also talked in great length about the ALL OUT card, which you can see here.

