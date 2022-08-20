AEW All Out: Updated List of Confirmed & Expected Matches

AEW All Out takes place during Labor Day weekend on Sunday, September 4th at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois outside Chicago.

All Out will cap off what’s sure to be a huge weekend of pro wrestling. It all kicks off Friday, September 3rd with WWE Clash at the Castle from Cardiff, Wales. Saturday afternoon, just hours before All Out, WWE presents Worlds Collide featuring the stars of NXT and NXT UK.

AEW All Out 2022 Main Event

With less than three weeks until AEW All Out, the card is taking shape. The main event, which seemed to be CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley in an AEW World Championship unification bout, took a strange turn earlier this week.

On Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, AEW announced the Punk vs. Moxley bout will take place next week on Dynamite. The company has yet to confirm the official main event of All Out, but Punk vs. Moxley is still the plan for the pay-per-view.

All Out 2022 Matches

The main event is still TBD, but we do have 4 matches signed:

Thunder Rosa vs. Toni Storm for the AEW women’s title

Wardlow & FTR vs. Jay Lethal & Sonjay Dutt & Satnam Singh

Eddie Kingston vs. Sammy Guevara

Casino Ladder Match: Winner earns a shot at the AEW World Championship

The rest of the card is still up in the air, but here’s a look at what to expect, based on ongoing AEW storylines and what we’ve seen on television over the past few weeks: