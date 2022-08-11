Tony Khan Reveals How Often He Watches WWE

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) president Tony Khan has revealed how often he watches WWE.

Recently, Khan was interviewed by DAZN, where he was asked about the competition over in WWE. During the interview, Khan divulged that he watches WWE pretty often, and believes the product has improved recently since Triple H assumed control of creative.

“Now the competition changing, I think that’s a good thing in some ways. If you like good wrestling, you’re just more likely to want to see it because our competitor has been doing better shows recently than they had been doing, I think.

“I watch them pretty often, and I think they’ve been better,” Tony Khan said. “It seems like that’s the consensus among people who watch them. I do think in general, if it’s gonna get more people watching wrestling, that’s probably not gonna hurt any wrestling company.

“And we stand to gain the most in many ways because if you’re a big wrestling fan, and if you’ve been away and you like good wrestling, you might be saying, ‘Where are Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson? CM Punk’s back?’

“So as we get to an exciting point of a lot of people coming back to the company, but a lot of new fans also, I think hopefully they want to embrace the new wrestlers in AEW and also a lot of the big names in AEW that you’ll be able to see on a regular basis, people that are on the show every week and have been going all summer like Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley.

“Then again, whenever CM Punk is back, there’s a big setup for an undisputed championship to be crowned. I think if you’re a fan of good wrestling, it’d be a great time to step back in and check it out because right now, there’s a lot of good wrestling on TV, including Wednesday’s on TBS and Fridays on TNT.”

Longtime WWE front-man Vince McMahon was forced to step down as WWE CEO after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced. This left his daughter Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan to step up as the new co-CEOs of WWE.

Soon after, investigations into McMahon’s misconduct sparked, then forcing McMahon to make the decision to retire as head of creative in WWE. His son-in-law and ex-WWE Champion Triple H has since stepped up to the plate.

Since taking over, the new creative regime under Triple H has been positively received. It’s also involved the return of former NXT talents now getting their shot on the main roster. It will be interesting to see how prominent changes under Triple H will be moving forward.