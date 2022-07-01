Adam Cole Reveals Which Match Made Him Cry ‘Like a Baby’

There was one match that made Adam Cole cry “like a baby” during his time with WWE NXT.

Recently, the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star was a guest on WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle’s podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show.”

During the show, Cole revealed that he got very emotional both before and after his final NXT match with Kyle O’Reilly.

“I’m an emotional guy, and I don’t think I’ve ever said this, but I cried like a baby after that match. I’m sitting there, I’m watching this video package before the match, and its pictures of me and Kyle from 2009, and all this Ring of Honor stuff, and us wrestling each other in New Japan, and I know this is my last night at NXT … I was crying before I went out there.

“Getting to do that with him, there’s no one I would’ve rather wrestled or been in there with than Kyle. Just because I got to close my Ring of Honor chapter with him in a lot of ways, I got to close my PWG chapter and then my ‘NXT’ chapter with Kyle. So it was a very special night and a very emotional night for me.”

Cole said the video package before the match, showcasing he and O’Reilly together throughout their initial years in the business, as well as knowing it was his last night in NXT, made for an emotional journey.

Now, Cole has signed with AEW, where he has seen some great success right off the bat. He won the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament after a string of impressive matches.

Unfortunately for Adam Cole, however, he’s currently dealing with an injury that could keep him out-of-action for some time.

Quotes via Wrestling Inc.