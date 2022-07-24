Tony Khan on ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV Buys

Last night’s Ring of Honor pay-per-view event Death Before Dishonor has been said to be a huge success.

The second pay-per-view under the new ownership of the President of All Elite Wrestling, Tony Khan, is said to have been more successful than ROH Supercard Of Honor 2022 back on April 1st.

“We’re approaching 25,000 buys digitally. We’re well over 20,000, approaching 25,000” Tony Khan said during the Death Before Dishonor post-show media scrum.

“Just digitally. And when we get the cable and satellite buys, this will be one of the highest Ring of Honor pay-per-view buys in the history of the company in over 20 years of operating. And as I said, this is the fourth biggest live attendance.

“Of course our first show, we did Supercard was up there. This beat that by a big margin and it was great. And so it is the number four all-time in over 20 years of Ring of Honor events. And again, it is the highest ever for a non-WrestleMania weekend event.”

Later on in the media scrum, Tony Khan would go on mention that this could be a good driver for if or when Ring of Honor starts weekly television.

“I think the business success of tonight’s show is hopefully a good driver and so I think it’s really good news for anybody who likes Ring of Honor. Because the show tonight was a big success and we’ve really revived the brand. And for a company that had a very uncertain future.”

We will report any updates as well as the pay-per-view buy numbers when they become official.