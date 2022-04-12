Tony Khan Would Like to See Conor McGregor & Floyd Mayweather in AEW

Tony Khan isn’t afraid to go all-in with bringing combat sports stars into All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Khan recently signed former UFC and Bare Knuckle FC (BKFC) fighter Paige VanZant to AEW last month.

VanZant has amassed quite a following over her young combat sports career, and will be bringing those eyeballs over to AEW. However, if Khan would like to, there’s a lot more opportunity to be had when it comes to poaching combat sports stars. Speaking to ESPN, Khan was asked what other combat stars he’d consider bringing into AEW.

Khan didn’t hesitate to name the two biggest stars in combat sports today – Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather.

“I’m thinking Conor McGregor or Floyd Mayweather, probably, are the two biggest draws, I think,” Khan said. “I don’t know for sure. I’d probably say one of those two. They’re both huge stars.”

While only Mayweather has some professional wrestling experience, McGregor has expressed his interest in delving into the world on numerous occasions. Recently, McGregor commented on not attending WrestleMania 38 from Dallas, Texas earlier this month. The Irishman is healing up from a leg injury that he suffered in his last fight against Dustin Poirier last year.

He’s currently preparing to make his return to the Octagon later this year, making a potential professional wrestling appearance highly unlikely in the meantime. As for Mayweather, now that he’s retired from professional boxing, perhaps Tony Khan could lure him into the squared circle for the right price. “Money” actually competed at WrestleMania 24 back in 2008, defeating The Big Show in a No Disqualification match.