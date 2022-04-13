Tony Khan Recalls Taking Notice Of MJF During His MLW Days

AEW President Tony Khan had his eyes on MJF before his promotion was officially founded.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is widely regarded as someone who can blossom into a megastar. As it stands now, many view him as the top heel in AEW. With that said, the general consensus is that he hasn’t even come close to reaching his full potential.

Tony Khan Kept Tabs On MJF

During an appearance on Wrestling with Freddie, Tony Khan said that he had been following MJF’s work for a while.

“The man of the moment in wrestling. I was watching MLW and it was hard to miss MJF. For weeks and weeks and months and months all through 2018, I saw him cut a lot of promos on MLW.

“They had a lot of good people on the show at that time. So, I was watching it pretty regularly looking for people. I would go back in that summer and MJF was one of the real standout people.”

While MJF’s future is looking bright the question remains, will he stick with AEW beyond 2024? That’s the year his contract will expire and he has teased a potential jump to WWE.

Khan has said that he expects a bidding war to ensue.

