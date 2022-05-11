Tony Khan Explains Why He Hasn’t Bought Out Wardlow’s Contract From MJF

Wardlow is currently feuding with MJF and is set to meet him for a contract signing at tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Long Island. The contract signing will also reveal when a match will take place. It’s most likely to be set for the Double or Nothing pay-per-view event on May 29.

AEW President Tony Khan discussed Wardlow and his contract while speaking to Barstool Rasslin’. He said that the storyline has evoked a lot of interest from fans (as transcribed by SEScoops):

“It’s the evil genius that is MJF, I think, at work. I mean, you’re seeing what he has done to Wardlow is tormenting the guy, and it’s been very compelling to see. Unfortunately, that’s kinda the evil mastermind at work,” Khan said.

Wardlow makes his entrance with handcuffs and no music and it is something that is different and sets Wardlow and his presentation apart. Tony Khan is pleased with the way everything comes together every week on Dynamite.

Khan said things have shaped up well for the upcoming big match as there is a contract signing tonight. He added that it’s a big night to see how the crowd reacts to Wardlow as he’s going against his boss, MJF, who holds Wardlow’s future in his hands. Khan said it’s gonna be really interesting because of the conditions in the contract.

Khan was asked if he has considered buying Wardlow’s contract from MJF since he can afford to.

“MJF’s family has a lot of money. To be fair, I am making smart business decisions for the company,” said Khan. “Wardlow is still performing for the company right now and it’s on MJF’s dime. We’ve worked with a lot of people through the Forbidden Door so this is no different.”

Elsewhere on the show, matches for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s and Women’s Tournaments will take place, and FTW Champion Ricky Starks will defend his title against AEW World Tag Team Champion Jungle Boy.