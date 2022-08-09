John Cena Reveals The Advice He Got From The Rock

John Cena has followed in the footsteps of The Rock and built a successful career for himself in Hollywood. The Cenation Leader credits The Great One for not only giving him inspiration but one of the best pieces of advice he has ever received as well.

The 16-time world champion recently took part in a Q&A at Comic-Con Wales. He was asked if he has ever received any advice from The People’s champion. Replying to it, Cena revealed a very simple piece of advice that did wonders for him:

“He is one of the reasons I have life outside the WWE. He gave me some of the best advice I’ve ever been given. I remember I got an audition for a small part in a movie called Train Wreck.” recalled John Cena, “There was a pretty thorough audition process, and I was very nervous. Because I’ve never been through that before.

I was able to ask him, ‘Hey man, do you have any advice?’ He said, ‘They asked you there for a reason dude, just be yourself.’ He, in that one sentence, allowed me to calm down. Allowed me to be myself, which I’m really a goofball. And they allowed me to do that on screen. Naked. He’s the reason I’m here.”

Apart from this, John Cena also talked about things such as his Mt Rushmore of wrestling and more. You can check out his full Q&A below:

More Originals From SEScoops:

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit SEScoops with an H/t for transcription