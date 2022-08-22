WWE Legend: Wrestling is Littered With Meaningless Titles

Championships are meant to signify greatness in pro wrestling. In a sport focused around in-ring exhibitions, title belts are the ultimate goal of every competitor. When used effectively, they can draw huge money and spark business. When a company has too many championships, their value diminishes.

Wrestling legend Bully Ray knows a thing or two about having gold around his waist. As one half of the Dudley Boyz, he’s one of the most decorated tag team wrestlers in history. He’s seen championships booked correctly and he’s seen opportunities squandered due to poor planning.

Bully Ray recently spoke with SEScoops correspondent Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston. During a discussion about whether or not the NWA should add a secondary Women’s Championship, Bully Ray spoke about the broader topic of championships in wrestling.

Make Them Matter

WWE and AEW, the top wrestling promotions in the United States, feature so many sanctioned titles that it’s difficult to keep track of them all.

Does WWE need two world champions, two sets of tag champions, two mid-card titles, a comedy title, in addition to all the belts in NXT and NXT UK?

Does AEW need two mid-card men’s titles (TNT and All-Atlantic), an unsanctioned FTW title and new Trios titles?

According to Bully Ray, we’ve got a problem on our hands.

“I think the wrestling industry is littered with championships that don’t mean a damn thing.” – Bully Ray

Thankfully, there are some glimmers of hope. Bully Ray pointed out that WWE has done a phenomenal job re-establishing the Intercontinental and United States Championships in recent weeks. Those belts had been watered down to be nothing more than props, but Triple H has given fans a reason to understand and appreciate their lineage.

Bully Ray said it would be great for the NWA to create a Women’s TV Championship, as a ‘workhorse’ title, and would be open to the idea of Women’s Tag titles, if they have enough women to warrant them.

Watch Bully Ray’s interview with Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston: