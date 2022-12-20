Top AEW Star Teases Forming Tag Team With Kenny Omega for Upcoming Event

Chris Jericho may be a member of The Elite alongside Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks for one night only as the top AEW star suggested a dream tag team with Omega for an upcoming huge event.

AEW will make its debut in Winnipeg with a live episode of Dynamite and a taping of Rampage on March 14. This is the hometown of Jericho and Omega.

The Possibilities

While speaking with Winnipeg Sports Talk, the former ROH and AEW World Heavyweight Champion was asked about potential plans for AEW in Winnipeg. He suggested the possible dream tag team.

“That’s three months from now, so we’ll have to see where the storylines take us. We just finished up with the Blackpool Combat Club. The biggest upset in pro wrestling history when Action Andretti beat me on Dynamite last week.”

The former AEW World Champion hinted at a potential rivalry with Ricky Starks, who recently fell short to current World Champion MJF on last week’s Winter Is Coming special.

“We’ll have to address that. Ricky Starks is another one that we’re looking at getting involved with. There are a lot of great programs. That’s the thing with me and the Jericho Appreciation Society. We always want to work with somebody new and really sink our teeth into the storyline.”

Jericho hinted at a possible plan discussed for the team.

“In mid-March, we’ll probably have a lot of cool things going. We’ve already discussed a few ideas of what we could do that night. Maybe something with Kenny and I, Kenny and I tagging, it all depends on what the storylines are. It doesn’t matter what the exact storylines are, I know it’s going to be a great show.”

Transcription via Fightful