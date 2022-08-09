Top AEW Superstar Dealing With Back Injury That Almost Forced Him To Retire

Malakai Black released a pair of videos on his personal TikTok account disclosing some very telling information about his health.

The AEW star revealed in the post that he’s been battling a pretty severe back injury for quite some time, and that he was quite sure he was going to have to retire from the sport of pro-wrestling. Fortunately the former NXT champion finally hit a breakthrough while getting dry needling treatment.

“Till about 3 months ago I was dealing with a back injury I was convinced was going to force me into retirement, but after a literal year of treatment that went from working to complete failure on several occasions we all of a sudden hit the correct vertebrae during a dry needling session and everything released. From there we were able to rehab and strengthen.”

One of the videos shows Black’s intense reaction to the dry needling, but the second shows him deadlifting a pretty heavy weight amount in the gym, an indication that he is feeling much healthier than originally described.

“You can check video 2 for this horrendous view and my personal reaction to it. However, allowing me now a few months later to slowly move back into deadlifting and a few more compound moves.”

The House of Black have been one of the more dominant trios in AEW since they formed. Black has not missed any time since he debuted with the company back in July of 2021, but his in-ring time has been noticeably less than one would expect. However, this confession explains why. One of his faction mates, Buddy Matthews, is also dealing with his own injury that has kept him on the shelf. See Black’s post below.