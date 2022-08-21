Top Dolla Addresses Swerve Strickland’s Absence from Hit Row

Hit Row made a “smash return” to WWE on the August 12th edition of Friday Night SmackDown. However, they are missing a key component of the original act.

The group, which was comprised of Swerve Strickland, Top Dolla, Ashante “Thee” Adonis and B-Fab, were broken up and released from WWE at different points throughout 2021.

Strickland later signed with All Elite Wrestling. Along with Keith Lee, he’s one half of the reigning AEW World tag team champions.

The three remaining members now look to reestablish themselves as a force to be reckoned with on the SmackDown brand.

During a recent appearance on the Jobbing Out podcast, Top Dolla spoke about how their WWE return came about and his thoughts about the group continuing without Swerve.

Hit Row’s Road Back to WWE

Hit Row member Top Dolla appeared on the Jobbing Out podcast this week and spoke about their road back to WWE. He never stopped talking to Triple H after his release. They kept in regular touch and said they have a strong relationship.

He kept in touch with other members of WWE management, as well. The day after he was released from WWE, John Laurinaitis (former head of talent relations) called him and said Hit Row would be waned back in WW when the company resumes hiring.

Top Dolla said the group knows they created something special. They never stopped plotting their return and were eager to get back to work. When Triple H came into power at WWE, Top Dolla was waiting for “the call” to return. That call came and he told Triple H the crew is ready to come back. Within a week or so, they were back on television.

Hit Row Without Swerve Strickland

Of course, Top Dolla was asked about the absence of Swerve Strickland, the group’s breakout star during their initial run in NXT.

The former NFL star said it’s not really a big deal, because the three remaining members have been working together for over two years and were a unit before Swerve was added to the group.

“Swerve was added to the crew two weeks before we debuted. And – when we got released, he told us he wanted to do his own thing. We didn’t tell him he couldn’t be in Hit Row… He said he wanted to do his own thing. So, he’s doing his own thing.” – Top Dolla

Top Dolla said he, Ashante “Thee” Adonis and B-Fab are the “OG-3.” The group was his creation and were just fine before Swerve was added. The three original members feed off of each other creatively and will be just fine on SmackDown.

Listen to Top Dola’s appearance on the Jobbing Out podcast: