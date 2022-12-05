Top NWA Talent Heading to WWE (Report)

Yet another top talent is on the way out of the NWA. This time it’s due to a contract expiring at the end of the year.

NWA is holding their tapings tonight and tomorrow night. According to an exclusive report from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, Colby Corino will be a free agent as of January 1, 2023. He isn’t expected to be a free agent very long as he is expected to sign with WWE.

According to the report “he will be traveling to Orlando, Florida to spend time at the WWE Performance Center, where he will get a thorough look from the company. It was expressed to me that if things go well, we can expect him to sign with WWE and report to NXT.”

Colby Corino is a Second Generation Wrestler

“The Last Bastion of Professional Wrestling” has made a name for himself on the indies as well as NWA. He is the son of hardcore legend, Steve Corino. Steve currently works for WWE as both a trainer and an NXT producer.

He recently competed at WrestleCade in a four way match with Bandido, Lince Dorado, and Shane Taylor. IWTV is currently airing a two-part documentary style series featuring Corino. In episode two, he addresses his struggles with anxiety, depression, and addiction while balancing wrestling and fatherhood.

WrestleCade SuperShow went crazy. I got to step in the ring with some of the best wrestlers today in front of 1000+ fans on my home terf



PS Bandido vs Last Bastion singles match when? ? pic.twitter.com/2mldytbag4 — Colby Corino (@ColbyCorino) November 30, 2022

The younger Corino has wrestled in WWE before when he faced Mansoor on 205 Live in 2020.

Last month, former NWA Worlds Champion, Nick Aldis, revealed he was leaving the company. He was promptly suspended by owner, Billy Corgan.

