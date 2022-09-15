Top RAW Stars Set For SmackDown This Week (Report)

A pair of top RAW stars are set to appear on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live per a recent report.

PWInsider has reported that RAW stars and newly-crowned WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL will appear on SmackDown this week. They will also be joined by faction leader Bayley.

Now that SKY and Kai are the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions fans can expect to see them on both brands more often. It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for the tag team champions this weekend on SmackDown.

Thus far, the only match announced for the show is a Fatal 4-Way Tag Team match that will determine the new No. 1 contender for the Unified World Tag Team Championship.

The teams competing in that match are The New Day, The Street Profits, Alpha Academy and Los Lotharios. With that being said, the men and women’s tag team divisions will likely get a lot of shine this Friday.

SKY and Kai won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles this week on Monday Night RAW, defeating the now-former title holders Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez. Perhaps a rematch will be taking place Friday night.

We’ll keep you updated.