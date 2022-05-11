Top WarnerMedia Exec Largely Responsible for AEW Programming Exits

A top WarnerMedia executive who championed AEW programming is on his way out.

Brett Weitz has found himself out of WarnerMedia thanks to the Discovery merger. Kathleen Finch of Discovery has cut off Weitz’s General Manager of TNT, TBS, and truTV position, so he is now out of the company.

He issued the following statement (via Deadline).

“These past 14 years have been the most fulfilling of my career.

“I’ve had the great fortune to create and launch Emmy-winning fan-favorite entertainment, to be a part of powerful life-changing initiatives, and most importantly to have had the privilege to lead the most talented, dedicated, altruistic, and innovative team at the TNets.

“We made huge profits for shareholders and brilliant content for fans while having the most fun and being better partners with talent than any team I’ve ever been a part of. I will for sure continue to root for you all.”

Weitz was a big supporter of AEW TV, calling it an “overperformer.”

Many had feared for the future of the relationship between AEW and WarnerMedia as a result of the merger with Discovery. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that the merger is unlikely to impact AEW.