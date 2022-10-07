Top WWE Star is Getting Close to Returning to The Ring

Former WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch appears to be returning very soon.

Lynch has been out of action since her defeat to Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at SummerSlam in July, as she suffered a separated shoulder during the match. Despite the pain, she pushed through it and was able to finish the match.

The Man Comes Around

After the match, Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Io Shirai made their returns. Alexa Bliss and Asuka have taken Bianca Belair’s side in the feud with Damage Control amidst Lynch’s absence.

It may not be too long until “The Man” returns to WWE TV, as she was seen backstage at this past Monday’s Raw in St. Paul, Minnesota.

When Lynch suffered her injury, the word making the rounds as she was set to be out for “several months.” PWInsider added, “she’s coming closer and closer to returning to action.”

Earlier this week, Lynch showed off her new look as she is sporting long hair again thanks to extensions. She will be back as a babyface after Triple H turned from being a heel following her SummerSlam match. When she does return, she has a feud waiting for her against Bayley’s Damage CTRL stable.