Top WWE Star Training for in-Ring Return (Photo)

Charlotte Flair is currently training for her WWE return.

Flair’s most recent match happened at WrestleMania Backlash in May, which saw her drop the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey. WWE did an injury angle to write her off television.

While away from the company, The Queen has teased her comeback several times on social media, most recently sharing a photo of her wrestling boots in late November.

The Photo

On Friday, Flair shared a photo to her Instagram story of herself with NXT’s Zoey Stark and Alba Fyre in a wrestling ring. She tagged the two stars and thanked them for the training session.

Although the reason for Flair’s extended absence is unknown, her husband and AEW star Andrade El Idolo previously noted that she has been off TV for ‘personal reasons‘ that she’ll explain one day.

Flair and Andrade notably tied the knot during Flair’s WWE hiatus, getting married over the summer.

Once Rousey became the SmackDown Women’s Champion, she had a notable reign before losing it to Liv Morgan in July before winning the gold back at Extreme Rules in October.

WWE has reportedly decided on Rousey’s opponent for Royal Rumble next month: