Toxic Attraction Reacts to Mandy Rose’s Release from WWE

The wrestling world is still processing the news that Mandy Rose is no longer with WWE.

The release comes less than 24 hours after Rose dropped the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez. The title change was a last-minute booking decision and not part of WWE‘s original plans for this week’s NXT broadcast.

According to the initial report by Fightful, WWE made the call to fire Rose due to ‘adult’ content on her FanTime account that they felt violated the terms of her independent contractor agreement.

Rose was said to be blindsided by the release and did not expect WWE to take such drastic action in response to content that began circulating online over the past several days.

Wrestling fans have rallied behind Rose during this difficult time. Many have accused WWE of hypocrisy. She was fired for producing ‘adult content’ for her followers, but she’s been portrayed as a sex symbol throughout the entirety of her run.

Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jane React to Mandy Rose’s Release

Mandy Rose has yet to publicly address this situation, but some of her closest friends have.

Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, Rose’s partners in the Toxic Attraction faction, expressed their heartache regarding the situation on social media. They each tweeted ‘broken heart’ emojis.

??????? — Jacy Jayne (@jacyjaynewwe) December 14, 2022

?? — Gigi Dolin (@gigidolin_wwe) December 14, 2022

AEW star Saraya also provided some support to Rose: