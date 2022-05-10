New Trademark Filed By AEW Superstar Chris Jericho

Top AEW superstar Chris Jericho has filed another trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The former world champion and current leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society faction is attempting to trademark the term “The Wizard,” which he hopes to use for “Entertainment Services,” specifically wrestling exhibits. He filed for the trademark with the USPTO on May 5th under his real name, Chris Irvine.

Full details can be found below.

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality.”

“Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

Chris Jericho: Trademark

Jericho first referred to himself as “The Wizard” after his most recent attack on Eddie Kingston, where he threw a fireball into the Mad King’s face. Aside from this Jericho has also trademarked a number of his nicknames and catchphrases, including “The Demo God,” ” Le Champion,” “A little bit of the bubbly,” “The Influencer” and more.

Since his attack Kingston called Jericho during AEW Rampage promised on his wife that he was going to hurt Jericho badly for nearly blinding him. Jericho responded to the threat on Twitter by filing a restraining order against Kingston.

