Becky Lynch Calls Triple H Heading WWE Creative ‘Phenomenal’

Becky Lynch thinks that Triple H heading WWE creative now is “phenomenal.”

There have been a ton of changes within WWE as of late. Following sexual misconduct allegations, Vince McMahon stepped down as WWE CEO, leaving Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as co-CEOs.

Soon after, McMahon retired as head of WWE creative after several investigations into those allegations began. In his place, his son-in-law, Triple H, has stepped in to fill the void.

Speaking to ESPN recently, Becky Lynch has offered her take on the regime change. Although she’s saddened by McMahon retiring, Lynch admits that Triple H stepping in is “phenomenal.”

“It is the dawning of a new era. For me, it’s crazy and sad because everything I’ve ever known about WWE has always had Vince in charge, and we wouldn’t have WWE the way it is if it wasn’t for Vince.

“He’s somebody who believed in me and allowed me to do everything that I’ve done. We have the opportunity to change some things that maybe weren’t so great that we didn’t love.

“I think everybody’s very excited and optimistic because we know that the people in charge [are] some of the greatest minds in the business, you know. Having Triple H at the helm of the ship is phenomenal.

“There has been a tendency in the past for creative to change last minute, or we don’t know where we’re going. It’s hard to bring everybody along on this journey if we’re rambling.”

Lynch is currently sidelined with an injured shoulder. She suffered that injury in her matchup with Bianca Belair at SummerSlam. Lynch failed to capture the RAW Women’s Title from Belair at the event.

On this week’s episode of RAW, Lynch confirmed that she suffered the injury, and was subsequently written off TV after an attack by Bayley and her new stable backstage.