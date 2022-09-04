Triple H Praises the WWE Universe After Clash at the Castle

Triple H addressed the media following WWE‘s Clash at the Castle premium live event.

The show brought in over 62,000 fans at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. It was the company’s first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over thirty years. The crowd was electric the entire night and created an unforgettable atmosphere.

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus received some of the biggest reactions from the crowd. The Celtic Warrior was in a war with Intercontinental Champion Gunther but came up just short but received a standing ovation from the crowd.

Drew had his match against Roman Reigns won but a new member of The Bloodline interfered. The Usos’ younger brother, Solo Sikoa, broke up the cover following a Claymore from McIntyre. Reigns capitalized on the distraction with his third Spear of the match to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship via pinfall. The Game spoke about the WWE Universe during his press conference and how everything a wrestler does is done to get a reaction from the crowd.

“Those people are why we do what we do, everything about what we do. It is what we love. It is why we do it. So, when they give us that passion, we give them that energy back in the ring. I know for me as a performer, it is what drove me.

“Every move we make in that ring, every nuance, every facial expression, every raise of an eyebrow, every chop Sheamus took tonight. Every kick that Gunther took, it is all for them. It is all for you. Every bit of that emotion that we get back, that is passion, the electricity, that connection to our fanbase, it is unlike anything else in this world.” Triple H on the connection with WWE fans

