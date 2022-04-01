Triple H Reportedly Makes Surprise Appearance At WWE Talent Meeting

Triple H made a very special appearance during a WWE talent meeting in Dallas, Texas this week. The report comes from Fightful Select who notes that “The Game” was introduced by WWE Talent Relations head John Laurinaitis to kick off the meeting Thursday night. This was quite the treat for talent, as most hadn’t seen the WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development since August.

The scene was said to be very emotional, with Hunter discussing his recent health struggles, which led to him making the decision to retire from in-ring competition for good. “The Game” then introduced WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan, who he described as a friend of over 10 years. Khan offered up some news to the talent regarding pay. Specifically that they will earn additional compensation on top of their Superstar contracts for any revenue generated via third-party platforms.

This includes the likes of services such as Cameo, autograph signings, scripted and un-scripted programming. The meeting was reportedly described as overwhelmingly positive by several Superstars, with one going as far as saying it was a great way to kick off the WrestleMania weekend.

As for Triple H, he has been steadily increasing his involvement in public appearances as WrestleMania 38 approaches this weekend. He was present for WWE tryouts in Frisco, Texas this past Thursday, and also appeared for The Undertaker’s life-size statue unveiling this week. The former WWE Champion had taken time away from the business after suffering a cardiac episode this past fall.