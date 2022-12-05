Triple H’s Creative Team “Almost Never Mentioned” the WWE 24/7 Championship

The WWE 24/7 Champion is officially retired as part of Triple H‘s new regime as Head of Creative and Head of Talent Relations.

The championship debuted in 2019 and despite initial hostility by fans over the design, became popular for providing comedy segments during WWE programming.

After winning the title last month, Nikki Cross dumped the title in the trash, signifying the end of the championship.

The End of the WWE 24/7 Championship

After Triple H took the creative reins from his father-in-law Vince McMahon in July, the 24/7 Championship was immediately featured less and less on TV.

The green-and-gold title played no part in the Game’s plans for WWE in the post-McMahon era, Fightful Select reports.

A source who spoke to Fightful said that the title “was almost never mentioned in a creative sense” backstage in production meetings, but allowed for some fun moments at live events.”

The source added that “the future of the title seemed to be up in the air and it wasn’t something that we heard Triple H ever talked about.”

Despite the title appearing on TV during the Triple H era, no championship matches were held until Dana Brooke lost the title to Nikki Cross.

The WWE 24/7 Championship

After being introduced by Mick Foley, Titus O’Neil became the first 24/7 Champion by winning a battle royal but quickly lost the title moments later.

R-Truth holds the records for both the most reigns (53) and the most combined days as champion (415 days.)

Pat Patterson’s win at Raw Reunion in July 2019 aged 78 made him the oldest champion in WWE, while Kelly Kelly would become the first woman to hold the gold, also winning at Raw Reunion.

The Revival (now AEW‘s FTR) was the only tag team to win the title together, while Maria Kanellis-Bennett’s reign made her the first pregnant champion in WWE.