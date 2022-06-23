Triple H Appears to Have Gained More Power in WWE Again

It seems Triple H has some level of power in WWE again.

At one point, it seemed like Hunter would be the one to take over once Vince McMahon‘s time is up. He ran NXT to his liking and the brand garnered huge praise.

Triple H ran into problems when WWE wanted NXT to go head-to-head with AEW. NXT was often beat in viewership and “The Game’s” power soon dwindled.

Once the WWE legend suffered from heart failure, his entire NXT team was pretty much gutted. It seemed like it was a point of no return in terms of HHH’s power within the company but things may be turning a corner.

Triple H May Have Gained Back Power

It was reported by John Pollock that during a recent visit to the WWE Performance Center, Triple H declared that he’s back.

Details have been scarce on exactly had that means. With that said, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer says that it would appear Triple H has gained some power within the company again.

What that exactly entails going forward remains to be seen.

Of course, this is all happening in the midst of an investigation into Vince McMahon’s alleged secret $3 million hush pact with a former employee. Vince has voluntarily stepped back as the CEO and Chairman of WWE.

With that said, Vince still runs creative.