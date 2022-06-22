Triple H Makes Major Statement During WWE PC Visit

Triple H may have just given a big update on his future with WWE.

“The Game” has been dealing with health issues, which forced him to retire from in-ring action. He has a defibrillator in his chest due to heart failure and many have questioned whether or not he can take on a potentially stress-inducing role behind the scenes ever again.

While details are scarce at this time, Triple is said to have made quite the statement during a recent visit to the WWE Performance Center.

Triple H Says He’s Back

(via WWE)

John Pollock of POST Wrestling is reporting that Triple H spoke while inside the WWE PC on June 22. It’s been said that “The Game” declared he’s “back,” although exactly what he means by that remains to be seen.

According to multiple sources, Paul Levesque was in Orlando today and spoke at the Performance Center.



Of the people I heard from, Levesque stated "he's back" – it is unknown what that entails but that was the wording I was given. — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) June 22, 2022

Many have speculated that this is in regards to a potential return on the creative side of things for NXT 2.0. When Hunter was forced to step away due to health issues, his NXT team was gutted and the vision was changed.

The show has been doing far worse in viewership than it was when Triple H was at the helm. The whole point of the change, however, was to make the NXT brand a true developmental system to build the type of characters Vince McMahon would want on the main roster.

It’s pretty much certain that Hunter isn’t talking about an in-ring return. As one would imagine, WWE’s medical team wouldn’t clear him to have another match.