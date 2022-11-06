Triple H Has ‘An Idea’ On Who Would End Roman Reigns’ Title Run (Report)

Roman Reigns is on a historic run as the WWE Universal Champion and he has been on the top for almost 800 days. The big question everyone has in mind at this stage of his historic reign is who will finally defeat The Tribal Chief for WWE’s top prize. It appears that Triple H finally has an answer to it.

Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport recently tweeted about the situation. He noted that while Vince was only focused on Reigns’ run as the champion, The Game has an idea on how to conclude the unprecedented reign.

WrestleVotes Twitter account, which has broken several stories in the past added to the story of Dangoor. They claimed that there are guys that would support the idea:

“They have an idea of who is going to beat Roman. I don’t know specifically if it’s Cody. I don’t know if it’s The Rock. I don’t know if it’s Bray. But I think there’s a handful of guys that they would say ‘alright, this makes sense for future.’ But I don’t think it’s happening anytime soon, to be honest with you.”

Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre and Bray Wyatt are some of the names that fans have discussed as potential opponents who can dethrone Roman Reigns. The Rock’s name has obviously been in the mix for a while as well but a lot of people believe that instead of the 50-year-old it should be someone whose career could benefit from the win.

Who do you think should defeat Roman Reigns and become the next WWE Universal Champion? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.