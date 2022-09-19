Triple H Explains Why We Won’t See Intentional Blood in WWE

With Triple H now at the helm of WWE creative, many are wondering if intentional bleeding will be brought back to WWE.

With “The Game” now calling the shots, some predict WWE could begin reverting back to an old-school way of doing things, including intentionally having talents bleed during matches. However, Triple H has been quick to shoot those rumors down.

Speaking in a recent interview with The Ringer, Triple H noted that, given the current world we live in, especially with the recent COVID-19 pandemic, WWE has evolved from blading, and it would be irresponsible to revert back.

“The world has changed. The world has evolved. I don’t think it’s necessary. If we have talent that gets [cut open], usually you’ll see them roll out and they’ll get looked at to make sure that there’s nothing dangerous.

“I’m just of the opinion right now, given the state of the world and the pandemic, and at the end of the day, what we do is dangerous enough without intentionally making it more dangerous.

“Yes, we did [feature bleeding] for a long period of time, but we’ve changed that practice. And it’s irresponsible to go back.”

For the past several weeks, Triple H has been at the helm of WWE creative since the sudden retirement of Vince McMahon.

Many agree that, since the change in regime, the on-screen product from WWE has been much better.

Given the regime change is still very much in its infancy, it will be interesting to see how much perspective changes in the coming months.